Why These Shabbos Guests Are Never Coming Back

It was a Friday afternoon when we got the call. A pair of bochurim lost their shabbos meal last minute, and they desperately needed a place. At first, I wasn’t sure. It was the end of the month and I didn’t think we had enough left in the account to feed two more. I’m currently battling cancer, and the expenses have been major. Between babysitters, transportation to chemo, and expensive medications, our seudos have gotten simple… Too simple.

“Please Mrs. Goldschmidt, we’d be happy to bring anything you need. We just need a meal.”





I remembered that everything we invest in shabbos will come back and, feeling for the two desperate young men, we agreed to have them.





That night, we basked in the glow of the shabbos candles and ate my famous chicken soup. Sure, now I make it with bones and not chicken thighs to save money, but the kids don’t mind. That’s when it happened: The lights shut off.





My husband and I made eye contact: This wasn’t an electrical shortage or a neighborhood blackout. We couldn’t pay our electrical bill and they had turned our lights off… in the middle of a shabbos meal.





I went to the kitchen and shed a tear then pulled myself together and brought out the next course.





For me, fighting cancer has been full of moments like this. I can’t work much anymore and my husband’s salary barely covers the rent. The checks we get occasionally from Vaad HaRabbanim are a huge help.





The Vaad’s Cholim fund raises money each month to help families like us, who have been impacted by sickness. Rav Chaim Kanievsky even gives his blessing to donors that, “measure for measure,” they should be protected from illness. Because -believe me- if you think life is challenging now, adding a serious illness could be enough to turn your world upside down, chas v’shalom.





Please give what you can to help families like ours, so no one has to have their lights turned off during the soup course again.

*Details changed to protect the families’ privacy