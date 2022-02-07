Father Remembers Son’s Last Moments: “He Was Afraid To Jump”

RESERVEDReaders were shocked and saddened yesterday by the tragic passing of 12-year-old Jerusalem boy Eliyahu Shor. More details have now emerged, giving a terrifying glimpse into the final moments before Eliyahu’s death.

Mr. & Mrs. Shor awoke on Tuesday night to the sound of an explosion. They immediately ran to the hallway to investigate, where they found a large blaze and heavy smoke.

Blinded by the smokey air, Eliyahu’s parents yelled for him to jump from the top of his bunk bed, over the flames, to safety. The young boy called back in fear but was afraid to jump. Moments later, he passed away.

The Shor family’s tragedy is still happening: They have been released from the hospital, but have no home to return to. Everything they own has been damaged by the blaze. They are now sitting shiva in a friend’s house, wearing borrowed clothing.

Those close to the family say they desperately need help to repurchase their basic belongings and repair their home. Donations help greatly, so that while this family mourns their horrific loss, they may at least mourn in their own home.

