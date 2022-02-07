Incredible Story Told Over by the Brisker Rav zt”l

By Rabbi Yair Hoffman for 5tjt.com

This story was told over by the Brisker Rav, Rav Velvel Soloveitchik zt”l (1886-1959) to Rav Shalom Ben Tzion Felman zt”l (1934-2015) about Rav Chaim Volozhin, when his Rebbe, the Vilna Gaon (1720-1797), was still alive.

The Midrash (Esther Rabbah 7:18) states that when the decree against Klal Yisroel was made, Eliyahu HaNavi revealed to Mordechai that the decree was made. [In accordance with the pasuk in Amos 3:7 – that Hashem does not do anything above without revealing it to his servants in this world. If the generation is worthy, he will reveal it to the righteous so that they may pray to counter-act the decree; if the generation is unworthy – then He will reveal it only to fools.]

Now, the Brisker Rav related that Rav Chaim Volozhin’s love of Torah was to an unbelievable degree. Once he was walking on the street and he met up with a poor man. The poor man said that he had a very nice Dvar Torah and inquired whether Rav Chaim Volozhin would like to hear it.

Rav Chaim Volozhin responded that he most assuredly would like to hear it! The poor man responded that if he would provide him with one ruble he will tell it to him.

The poor man repeated the aforementioned Midrash and asked Rav Chaim Volozhin, “Where is it alluded to in Megillas Esther that the decree was not sealed in blood? Rav Chaim Volozhin did not know the answer.

The poor man answered that it was alluded to in the verses, Esther (4:7 and 9:24) , “And Haman.. thought on the Jews to destroy them (l’abdam) the letters of this word can be split into two words – “lo b’dam” – not [sealed] in blood.

After a while Rav Chaim Volozhin was visiting his Rebbe, the Vilna Gaon and related to him the entire episode.

The Vilna Gaon responded, “The person that had revealed it at that time to Mordechai was the very same one who told you where it was hinted!”

[This story with slight alterations is also found in HaGaon HaChasid m’Vilna” citing Rav Dovid Tevel zt”l, author of the Nachalas Dovid and student of Rav Chaim Volozhin.]

The uthor cab be reached at [email protected]