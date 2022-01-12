A Message To You From 253 Community Heroes

Shalom U’Bracha my Friends.

I Wish to Introduce you to the “Shiras Hashem Daily Tehillim Program” for the safety of ALL, but merely around 18 million Jews worldwide.

Rabbi Avraham Rachamim Chaim Sofer of Lakewood, NJ has gathered a group of 253 Children most of them under the age of 11 years old.

They each read 10 individualized Pesukim from the entire Sefer Tehillim, totaling 2,527 pesukim daily.

ThegGroup with Hashems help will equivalently complete over 7,000 entire Sifrei Tehillim, that’s over 18 million + Pesukim on a monthly basis.

There by Creating a Special Shield of Protection Surrounding OUR Nation.

CLICK HERE TO DONATE

As the Gemarah teaches us that

“שאין העולם מתקיים אלא בזכות הבל פיהם של תינוקות של בית רבן”

This means that the power of children’s prayer is the only reason of this worlds existence.

This Group of Children are Encouraged to participate every day by spending few moments to say their 10 Pesukim, where they are offered entries to 45 raffle drawings on a monthly basis, and each child (253) receives a $10 gift card every Rosh Chodesh to a local ice cream store.

Your support and commitment of $18 per month for each child for a full year will provide funds to encourage this group of children with the expenses of all the prizes.

Please see if you are able to sponsor a child, or a child per each of your family members.

Tivorchu Min Hashamayim and Tizku L’Mitzvot.

CLICK HERE TO DONATE

Endorsed By the following Rabbis

Rabbi David Navaro shlit”a of Staten Island

Rabbi Ezra Zafrani shlit”a of Kehila Etz Hayim Lakewood Author of “Shaarey Ezraa” (Rabbi Zafrani says that All participants to finish The sefer Tehillim receive a reward as if they themselves completed it, Just Like the Nasiim when the Mishkan Was Erected). According to Rabbi Zafrani this is as if Each Child completes WHOLE SEFER DAILY.