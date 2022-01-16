Join Rivka Malka Perlman for a Free Live Workshop on Inner Leadership!

THERE ARE ONLY 2 WEEKS UNTIL REGISTRATION DOORS CLOSE!

Rivka Malka’s School of Coaching and Transformation is a unique blend of a self-development experience and a full-fledged coach training certification program for women. In this immersive 6-month online course, they train women to strengthen their gifts in holding, healing, coaching, and facilitating transformation. Their training is alive with self-discovery and exploration as they guide their coaches to most compassionately and effectively serve others.

Due to the incredible growth opportunity, many women join even if they are not planning on becoming coaches. Therefore, they now have 2 tracks: The Self-Development Track and The Certification Track.

They are in our 5th year of school and have certified hundreds of women around the world. Their graduates are some of the best coaches out there! Their toolbox includes classic coaching techniques bolstered by Torah and Emunah frameworks, integrated through Embodiment Work, Perspective Work, Integrated Transcendence, healing through art, music, and more.

Registration is now open! Training begins February 1, 2022.

Note: The School is only open to new students TWICE a year.

Their School is in the application process to become ICF accredited. Though they cannot guarantee it, should they receive the accreditation, participants will retroactively be considered as having gone to an accredited school and can submit hours for certification through the ICF.

Rivka Malka will be giving a FREE, live, online Inner Leadership Workshop this Sunday, Jan 16th, at 1 PM EST or 8 PM EST. She will share her secrets on how to navigate through our blocks and access our superpower. This workshop is fun, interactive, and will make a HUGE impact on your day-to-day choices!

Who is Rivka Malka Perlman?

Rivka Malka is a direct descendant of the first Belzer Rebbe, The Sar Shalom of Belz and is named after his wife, Rebbetzin Malka. She grew up in Cleveland Heights, OH as a Klatzko (Yes, Rabbi Benzion Klatzko from Shabbat.com is one of her brothers). Her childhood home was known as the house of chessed in Cleveland, and a rich breeding ground for many people who later developed into great leaders, mechanchim, mekarvim, and Roshei Yeshiva. She was trained from a young age to serve the Klal and to bring people closer to Hashem. Yearning to learn more, Rivka Malka went to seminary in Gateshead, England after completing 10th grade. After getting married, they were off to Eretz Yisroel to live the Kollel life for almost 5 years. Her teachings are firmly rooted in Torah and Yiras Shamayim (See the haskamos on Rivkamalka.com).

She founded the tichel movement in America by opening Wrapunzel which she later sold. She also founded the Geula Gathering where tens of thousands of women gathered on one day in countries around the globe in song and joy, yearning for Geula. She ran Redemption Healing Retreats around the world. She also teaches Shalom Bayis and intimacy classes for JewishWorkshops.org together with her sister Devora Boroosan.

Rivka Malka has tens of thousands of followers, on Torahanytime and YouTube. She is an international speaker, with diverse audiences from Kayravtuni and Belz women’s conventions, to Sinai Indaba in South Africa, to speaking for Mikvah USA, and to communities all over North America.

In 2007 Rivka Malka had a near-death experience that opened her eyes to Hashem’s unconditional love. With her inner transformation, came an awareness: Healing our hearts is a necessity if we are to receive all that Hashem wants to give us. She turned her passion to women’s work entirely. Empowering women to go on a healing journey to their own magnificence is an integral part of her mission.

Most recently, Rivka Malka has dedicated her strength to The School of Coaching and Transformation. Designed to empower women in their personal mission, it is changing lives!

