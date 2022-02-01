Rabbi Yaakov Singer With A Simchadik Song For Adar “Ki Vo Yismach Libeinu”

“כי בו ישמח לבנו , כי בשם קדשו בטחנו”

“Only in Hashem can we find true happiness”.

The false democratic free world we live in, has tried very hard to have us believe that happiness is obtainable through monetary objects and fantasy experiences.

Dovid Hamelech had it all and taught us otherwise.

“כי בו ישמח לבנו” That true inner happiness can only be found in “בו”, in Hashem’s service. It is acquired by being aware of Hashem’s presence constantly, trusting solely in Him and connecting to Him through the study of His Torah and performance of His Mitzvos. That is the King’s prescription and advice for true everlasting happiness. Everything else as we know it, is here today and gone tomorrow.

This song is perfect for a Rosh Chodesh Adar release as it is one of the most joyous months of the year and exemplifies that Simcha and Kedusha are tied together. It rekindles our hope for the future and generates happiness for the Jewish people in all generations.

Just by singing this exciting new song “כי בו ישמ ח לבנו ” you will be inspired to this reality.

Enjoy, after all משנכנס אדר מרבים בשמחה

Credits

Composed and Performed by: Rabbi Yaakov Singer

Produced by: Hillel Kapnick

To listen to Rabbi Yaakov Singer’s music or to download them FREE, please visit his Soundcloud page: https://soundcloud.com/yaakovsinger/a…

Rabbi Yaakov’s songs are also available for digital download on: iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Google Play Music and Spotify.

To reach Rabbi Yaakov Singer for comments or questions please email: [email protected]