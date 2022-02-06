Take the Happiness Challenge!





Have you ever wanted to be happier?

Probably. (If not, please let us know your secret!)

If you answered yes, what would you say to this?

What if you could have three weeks to focus on bringing more joy into your life? AND what if those three weeks didn’t need to suck up your PTO or require a babysitter?

This Adar, Partners in Torah is launching the Happiness Challenge, a 3-week journey to help bring more joy to Jews across the globe. The program is made up of:

1-1 learning sessions (each for 30 minutes)

Wonderful source material, designed exclusively for this program!

Videos from Jewish personalities

Weekly challenges

Daily content

You can opt to do as little as you’d like (only three 30-minute sessions), or enjoy all of the phenomenal content created for the program. It’s up to you!

As a mentor, you’d be helping a Jew who wants to learn more delve into the Torah’s teachings about happiness. And really, what could be better than sharing joy with someone else?

So come on, what do you say? Are you in?

Learn more @ https://www.partnersintorah.org/happiness-ywn