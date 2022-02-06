INSPIRING ENDING: Rottweilers Attack Frum Man In Miami For ECAP Summit – Read What Happens!

A frum businessman started off his trip to the ECAP healthcare summit in Miami on the right foot, after turning an unfortunate event into an inspiring one.

Dovi Soiefer of Culinary Depot was heading into the Trump National Doral where the summit is being held when he was attacked by two vicious Rottweilers.

The dogs tackled Mr. Soiefer to the ground and began biting and scratching him, giving the hapless businessman cuts and bruises and his arms and elbows.

The dogs’ owner desperately worked to pull the dogs off their victim, eventually being able to corral them and move them away. The embarrassed dog owner apologized profusely and gave Mr. Soiefer his cell number in case he needed to contact him later.

A woman in the hotel who had seen what happened phoned the police, who told Mr. Soiefer that if he files a report, it’s possible the dogs will be euthanized.

The dog owner then returned all shaken up and beseeched Mr. Soiefer not to file a report, saying that he had just lost another dog to illness and didn’t want to lose his other dogs.

He added that he is Jewish, his parents are originally from Poland, and offered to help the victim with medical bills for his injuries.

But instead of taking money or other offers from the dog owner, Mr. Soiefer made a simple request of the man: put on tefillin.

He told the dog owner that he sees how broken up he was over the incident and explained how wearing tefillin would make him feel better.

The sobbing man did just that, donning tefillin for the first time in his life and reciting Shema with his new friend.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)