With Ukraine Under Attack, What Will Be With Ukraine’s Frum Jews?

Am Yisroel,

Putin’s war has started and Ukraine is under aggressive attack. Right now the frum men, women & little children of Ukraine are hiding in bomb shelters. There have already been many civilian casualties. We fear for our lives.

We beg of you to help us obtain the funds for security guards to protect ourselves. We can literally hear missiles exploding as we write this. We cannot stress this enough– Your donations will save lives.

PLEASE CLICK HERE TO HELP US – IT IS A MATTER OF PIKUACH NEFESH – MAMASH!!