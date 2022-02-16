When There Is A Will… There’s A Family



Fifty plus years ago an American businessman passed away in Eretz Yisroel. But this was no ordinary businessman, he was a pioneer and builder of Torah in America and in Eretz Yisroel.

His name was Reb Binyomin Wilhelm Z”L, founder of the famed Yeshiva Torah Vodaas in America and the lesser-known moisad Mifal Torah Vodaas in Eretz Yisroel.

It was the latter, Mifal Torah Vodaas that Reb Binyomin mentioned in his will, requesting of his descendants to keep going.

Imagine, fifty years later, his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and even great-great-grandchildren are keeping up his legacy.

