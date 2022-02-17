Jewish children on the run in Ukraine

The Yidden of Kehilas Beis Ahron V’yisroel Kiev, Ukraine Are On The Run!War can start at any moment! We need your help NOW

In these fraught and terrifying moments, dozens of families from the beautiful Beis Aaron kehillah in Kiev have evacuated the capitol. DONATE NOW!

These Torah families who are restoring the lost glory of Yiddishkeit in the Former Soviet Union—reestablishing a life of Torah and mitzvos in the very cities and towns where it once thrived—are now faced with danger.

They have given up everything for Yiddishkeit.

They have called upon the mesirus nefesh that is ingrained in the DNA of each and every one of us—and these frightful moments are no different.

CLICK HERE TO DONATE!












