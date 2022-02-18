Ukraine Jewish Community’s Preparations for a War! The situation is very worrying…

בס”ד

Dear jews!

Hatzalah Ukraine puts together an evacuation plan for the thousands of Jews who are in the Cherkasy region of Ukraine, the location is a very strategic area because it is located in the middle of the epic center of Ukraine, we will be prepared for the worse scenario that comes in case of Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The plan is to evacuate all people into the border of Poland which located in Livov about 900 km from uman





We must be prepared with food and equipment that costs a fortune as quickly as possible:

Emergency medicines

Personal emergency kits

Lifesaving equipment

Medical instruments

Transportations

Police escort convoys

Food and water

Sleeping bags

Thermal blankets

A satellite communication systems including phones and Internet in case Incase of network shutdown

Hatzalah Ukraine is a coalition of humanitarian, non-governmental, and medical organizations from the Ukraine, Canada, United Kingdom, France and Israel. Member organizations pool their resources and coordinate joint projects to provide independent and impartial relief and medical care to victims of war Ukraine and also to the Cherkasy Region. Hatzalah Ukraine chapters work under a unified strategic framework to increase the effectiveness of the humanitarian response in areas of crisis.

Hatzalah Ukraine provides humanitarian and medical assistance to all Cherkasy Region and victims of war regardless of their religion, ethnicity, or political affiliation at any time and hour.

Please help us!

Your donations you make today could save a life tomorrow!

All contributions are Tax-deductible by “Avior”