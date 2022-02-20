One Week Left to Chesed 24/7’s RUN24.7; the Historic 5K that will Keep Our Rooms Running in 21 Hospitals

On February 27, hundreds of women will sprint through American Dream Mall, in support of Chesed 24/7. The event will be epic, with guest star Beatie Deutch, Israel’s famed Marathon Mother, joining a star lineup of entertainers and influencers, for the run. Runners are raising a minimum of $1200 to participate.

But every member of the community can – and should – take part, by donating to the campaign — because just about every member of the community has a personal interest in the cause.

RUN24.7 will support Chesed 24/7’s hospitality rooms in 21 hospitals. The rooms are a kosher oasis in the hospital. This campaign will help ensure that patients and their loved ones have everything they need in the hospital – from coffee to heimish meals to Shabbos and Yom Tov essentials.

If you or a loved one has ever been in a hospital, you know what it means to have a place to get a kosher coffee, hot meal or shmurah matzah – plus anything else you could need, from cholent to reading material. This is your chance to make sure others have what they need.

Keep our rooms running. Sponsor a runner or Donate now.https://runsignup.com/Race/NJ/EastRutherford/Run2475K