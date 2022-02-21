A Terrible Fate for a Fellow Jew

A man is in crisis; his name is Eliya Zalmanov and he is the father of two children living in Cyprus. The government in Cyprus has given Eliya until this coming Tuesday to come up with $108k that they claim he owes them. His business partner who actually owes the money has fled the country and Eliya is now facing a four-year jail sentence in a Cyprus jail.

The frightening situation that Eliya finds himself in is one of the purest forms of Pidyon Shvuyim that exists as it says in Bava Basra (8b); “captivity is worse than starvation and death”. This is a rare opportunity to be a part of a real PIDYON SHVUYIM!

Please open your hearts and give whatever you can to save Eliya so that he can continue to be a presence in the lives of his children.

$40k has already been raised and with your help, we will be able to save Eliya before he is sentenced.

The Chief Rabbi of Russia can personally attest to these grave circumstances and the need for emergency help. In addition, Rabbi Raskin the Chief Rabbi of Cyprus, together with the Aleph Institute and Tzedek Association can also affirm this frightening situation.

In this merit may Hashem never let you know in your life such pain and hardship.