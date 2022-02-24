Ending Tonight! Help Missouri Torah Institute (MTI) Raise $750K in 33 Hours- Inspiring Bnei Torah for Life!

Click here to help MTI’s MTI Inspire Campaign!

Missouri Torah Institute (MTI) is a rapidly growing Yeshiva where talmidim work together with their rebbeim and teachers to achieve academic, emotional, and spiritual growth according to their individual capacities, developing love for Hashem, for learning, and for themselves.

MTI’s rigorous Torah and general studies educational program engages the whole student in a positive and comfortable environment. It nurtures steady growth towards adult maturity through learning and helps students develop a sophisticated grasp of a Jew’s relationship with Hashem, enhanced by knowledge of self and scholastic achievement. A holistic approach to chinuch, engaging the mind, heart, and neshama, guides every activity at MTI.