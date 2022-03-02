Rabbi Bleich “Dramatic Changes in the Last 24 Hours”

American Friends of Kyiv Has Advanced The Operation Across All Major Cities in Ukraine.

As the Russians advance on major Ukrainian cities, the terror is taking on unprecedented heights. The atmosphere is one of panic and helplessness.

Busses are being arranged to urgently transport the Jews of Ukraine to safer part of the country. The roads are snarled with traffic jams. A trip that usually takes three hours can now take eighteen hours.

Once the fleeing families reach the safety of the refugee camps, they require food and other basic necessities to survive.

The budget for this rescue operation is at least $2 million dollars.

Please join us in reaching out to our Ukrainian brothers in their time of need.



THE COST TO EVACUATE ON PERSON IS $500-

