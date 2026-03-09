Advertise
“Iran Has Lost All Restraints In Efforts To Harm Jews Abroad,” Israeli Official Warns

Israel’s National Security Council (NSC) expanded its travel warnings on Sunday evening, advising Israelis not to travel to Armenia, Georgia, and Azerbaijan.

The announcement followed earlier warnings advising Israelis to avoid travel to the United Arab Emirates. Regarding travel via Egypt and Jordan, the council said that Israelis returning to Israel should only take flights landing in Taba, Aqaba, or Amman, and not through other airports, and should avoid remaining in either country.

A senior NSC official told Channel 12 News on Monday that Iran has significantly increased its efforts to harm Jews and Israelis worldwide.

“The Iranians have removed all restraints, and in practice, without even trying to conceal their actions or take precautions, and in every place they have the ability to operate—including through criminal groups and mercenaries—they are trying to harm Israelis and Jews, as well as energy infrastructure connected to Israel,” he said.

“The Israeli intelligence community and security establishment are working together, even in countries that are less friendly toward us, to advance efforts to thwart these plans. Many of these efforts are not made public. There are constant Iranian efforts to carry out attacks. Some of the efforts to disrupt and prevent these plans include strikes against Revolutionary Guards and intelligence operatives, whose work involves advancing attacks around the world.”

“Prevention efforts include intelligence capabilities and operations on the ground. We’ve warned the entire world, but ultimately we communicate through concrete messages and travel warnings. It is advisable and important to follow them, because this is literally a matter of life and death. Visiting places with a Jewish or Israeli character (such as Chabad centers and shuls) poses a significant risk at this time,” he warned.

