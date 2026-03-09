Israel Expands Satellite Intelligence, Ramps Up Weapons Production as Iran Campaign Continues

Israel’s Defense Ministry says it is rapidly expanding military logistics and weapons production as the campaign against Iran intensifies.

In a statement Monday, the ministry said roughly 50 cargo aircraft carrying more than 1,000 tons of weapons, military equipment and munitions have landed in Israel over the past 10 days and were transferred to the IDF.

“This is a large-scale shipping operation conducted under fire and in parallel with the advancement of Operation Roaring Lion,” the ministry said, adding that the airlift is expected to expand in the coming weeks.

The operation is being coordinated by the Defense Ministry’s procurement directorate together with Israeli missions in the United States and Germany, the IDF Planning Directorate and Israeli aviation authorities.

At the same time, defense officials are emphasizing the role of Israel’s space capabilities in the campaign.

Defense Ministry Director General Maj.-Gen. (res.) Amir Baram recently visited a satellite operations facility run jointly by Israel Aerospace Industries, the ministry’s research directorate and the IDF. During the visit, officials reviewed real-time satellite imagery from the fighting in Iran and discussed new space-based intelligence capabilities supporting Israeli strikes.

Baram said Israel’s satellite network is helping generate targets and accelerate operational decision-making.

Behind those capabilities, he said, is a collaboration between defense engineers and military units including the air force, cyber command and intelligence specialists.

“Space is a first-order strategic national priority,” Baram said.

Israeli officials have long argued that space-based intelligence would play a decisive role in any future confrontation with Iran.

Meanwhile, the Defense Ministry has instructed Israel’s major defense contractors to increase production of key weapons systems, including aerial munitions and missile defense interceptors.

According to Israeli media reports, the weapons under discussion include air-to-ground bombs, glide bombs, advanced strike missiles and interceptors for systems such as Arrow 3, Barak MX and David’s Sling.

Baram also visited Elbit Systems’ production lines this week, where officials reviewed expanded manufacturing capacity developed after lessons from more than two years of regional conflict.

Defense officials said those earlier preparations are now allowing Israel to sustain intensive operations while replenishing depleted stockpiles for what could become a prolonged multi-front war.



