Tragedy In Los Angeles: Mother Of Three Passes Away After Painful Disease

The Los Angeles community has once again suffered a painful blow with the petira of Mrs Chaya Sarah Malka Goldberg. Mrs Goldberg (38 years old) suffered in excruciating pain for so many years doing everything imaginable to fight the dreaded disease. Sadly her husband and 3 beautiful children are now left to pick up the pieces.

The family is in financial despair and with the added expenses now of the levaya, months and years ahead of therapies and non-income, the need for financial assistance is bigger now then ever.

CLICK HERE TO DONATE

Please open your hearts and help relieve some of the pain this family is suffering and give them the peace they deserve knowing that at least financially they will be covered.

Checks can be mailed to:

Goldberg Family Fund / BCLA

4221 Wilshire Blvd

Suite 290-7B L

LA CA 90010

Bais Chesed LA FEIN: 45-3823343

Besuros Tovos

