Chabad of Maldova raising the spirits of Ukrainien refugees!

Dear friend,

This week, as we delight in the joy and happiness of Purim and the excitement of the day fills our schools and shuls, our brothers and sisters in Eastern Europe are experiencing a Purim unlike our own.

While we will sit down to festive meals with families and friends, this year, thousands of Ukrainian Jews are fleeing in terror. Whole communities have been uprooted from their homes and are seeking shelter and safety. They too would like their children to rejoice and taste the happiness of Purim, and for this, they need our support.

DONATE NOW

We must bring a sense of normalcy and joy to their upturned world, and that is where Chabad of Moldova is here to help. For the over 12,000 of refugees who raced to the Moldovan border, Chabad has provided a much-needed home and respite. Lodging facilities and warm food are provided around the clock as families regroup and recover from their ordeal.

Newest Chabad Resort

As more and more arrivals appear at our door, we need your assistance in dealing with the huge influx of needy refugees. Chabad Moldova has rented 3 resorts to house the growing number of fleeing Jews and the groups are still coming. After 50 hours and more of bus rides and treks on foot to reach the safe haven of Chabad Moldova, we are striving to provide the highest standards of comfort and care to help them recover and plan for the days ahead.

Your generosity will ensure that our brothers and sisters in need are able to regain their dignity and slowly rebuild their lives.

CLICK HERE TO DONATE NOW

Or call to donate 16466930200