Establish a Seder Limud Torah this Purim

The Torah Projects Commission of Agudas Yisroel sent this out yesterday to Rabbonim across the country.

In response to the war in Ukraine, they pointed out that Chazal teach us that the zechus of Limud HaTorah grants extra protection to our fellow Yidden in danger.

With the brochah of Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky and the endorsement of the Moetzes Gedolei HaTorah, the Conference of Agudah Shul Rabbonim urged all shuls to organize an extra hour of communal learning over Purim.

Please see the attached flyer, and certainly, make every effort to help organize such a program in your shul/beis medresh!