Inspiring change in the Shidduch System. Can we count on your help?

10K Batay Yisroel is a project rooted in a horrific accident and the reaction of two ordinary– yet extraordinary– families who transcended that tragedy and transformed it into an incredible organization. Yisroel Levin a”h and Elisheva Kaplan a”h, were engaged and preparing to build their own Bayis Bi’yisroel when a terrible car accident took them from us and left the world a smaller place. At their levaya, R’ Shaya Levin beseeched that in exchange for these pure souls, 10,000 shidduchim be made. 10K Batay Yisroel was then created in order to make R’ Levin’s request a reality.

The goal of 10K is to unite the klal and empower the individual to join the effort in creating ten thousand shidduchim, one suggestion at a time. 10K has been privileged to host numerous events that have been watched both live and on demand around the globe, enjoyed and appreciated by thousands of viewers. Some of our events include: a premiere event imparting the importance and significance of each shidduch suggestion; a Shadchanim Panel and Rabbonim Panels giving practical relevant guidance; numerous virtual shidduch meetings; two incredible events given by Mrs. Rochel Goldbaum, a sought after dating mentor, on how to properly redt shidduchim and on the role of parents in shidduchim; a three-part chizzuk series for singles, parents and shadchanim given by Rabbi Benzion Shafier, Mr. Charly Harary and Rabbi Efrem Goldberg; an event geared for singles to feel empowered to date with a fresh perspective given by Rabbi Shafier and our most recent series The Art of Suggesting Shidduchim given by Mrs. Naomi Cohen, a veteran shadchan and dating coach with over 20 years of experience.

The feedback received regarding the impact of these events and all 10k activities is constant and continuously reinforces the need for inspiration and guidance in the realm of redting shidduchim. Since the inception of the organization, 17,300 shidduch suggestions were logged, 2,763 first dates were facilitated and there have been 209 engagements; 209 future Batay Yisroel BE”H established in memory of the home we lost.

The organization is committed to do more this year for singles and it is only with your help that it will be possible.

