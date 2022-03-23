Tragic: 4 yesomim left after father tragically passes away

Please extend your hand and help the young widow who has been left alone with her four children, the oldest being 8 years old and the youngest a baby. With her husband’s tragic passing after a prolonged illness, she has been left penniless and is unable to feed her young orphans all this in addition to the many debts accumulated during her husband’s illness.

CLICK HERE TO DONATE!

Dear brothers, we must not abandon her and leave her all alone, in accordance to the rabbonim we are creating a fund which will support her with her monthly expenses and with the help of askanim spread out the debts so that her home won’t be confiscated.

The father of orphans is urging us – help my children and in that merit I will have mercy on yours, so that you will see much nachas from them in good health.

CLICK HERE TO DONATE!