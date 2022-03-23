Berlin, Yes Berlin Germany, is Now the Safehaven for Ukrainian Jewish Refugees & Orphans

They Managed To Escape Ukraine, But What Do They Do Now?

Thousands of Orphaned Ukrainians have been forced to leave their orphanage, their home, in fear of their lives, with bombs falling and no idea of where this war is heading.

That’s when Rabbiner Teichtal of Chabad in Berlin was asked to host the orphans. The Rabbi and the entire community responded with open arms!

A new place, a new city, a new country, there are orphans calling the dining hall home for several nights, while most orphans and their staffers are currently in a hotel, availability is limited.

Help support an Orphan today!

3 Meals a day for 400 children and staff is overwhelming to say the least! This past Tuesday another 150 refugees, orphans and staffers alike have managed to flee war-torn Ukraine and arrived safely in Berlin.

The orphans are being welcomed warmly by the amazing staff at Chabad of Berlin and the warm members of the Berlin Jewish Community. They are learning to cope with a new normal and a new life. Although they are scared, distraught and confused, their spirits are mostly high and happy to be with their orphanage.

Help support an Orphan today!

The costs however are beginning to mount to astronomical proportions, with needs being met from shelter to food, clothing, and everything in between, we simply cannot keep up.

So we are turning to you, generous supporters and those that seek peace in a crazy world: Support an orphan for a day, week, or month. Even a meal, every donation is crucial.

With more than 1200 meals being served daily we have launched this campaign to help serve 400+ Ukrainian orphans and staffers survive the next 3 months.

Thank you for your gracious generosity!

Help support an Orphan today!