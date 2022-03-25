Huge Event for Jewish Music Fans!!!

Avraham Fried fans, put your hands together for a historic night of music and celebration!!!

For the very first time in the USA, Avraham Fried will perform live in concert with his nephews Benny Friedman, Bentzi, Eli and Shmuly Marcus and Simche Friedman.

Four decades of Avraham Fried music is being celebrated in top fashion to celebrate this milestone.

Hit songs from the 80s, 90s, 2000s and beyond will highlight the night.





Date: 24 Adar 2 – March 27

Time: 6:00PM NY time

Avraham Fried’s fans worldwide are invited to watch live at thedoubleevent.com.

Avraham Fried 40 years is in conjunction with Tzivos Hashem 40 years, honoring and celebrating Jewish children worldwide, changing children’s lives and connecting them to the joy of Torah and Mitzvos.