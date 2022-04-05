Mayer Found More at Touro College of Pharmacy—More Opportunity, More Career Possibilities

Mayer Goldberg always hoped to find a career that would be as rewarding as it was flexible. He wanted to help people, whether it meant working directly with patients in hospitals or, on a more global scale, performing groundbreaking research. A career in pharmacy fit his vision. As he explains, “The variety of career opportunities for a pharmacist really spoke to me.”

Mayer refers to choosing a school for his undergraduate education as “a life altering decision.” He ultimately selected Touro College because of the well-rounded education and countless graduate school opportunities it offers. He also appreciated the smaller class sizes, which allowed him to learn from professors on a more personal level.

After completing his undergraduate degree, enrolling in Touro College of Pharmacy was an easy decision. “Touro College of Pharmacy is a unique program that prepares the next generation of pharmacists by providing enhanced clinical and experiential education. The school has a reputation for putting an emphasis on professionalism and developing premier future pharmacists. Additionally, the pharmacy school provided specialized training for anyone interested in pursuing a broad array of pharmaceutical jobs.”

Mayer is now putting the skills he developed at Touro into practice as a clinical pharmacy specialist, where he plays a crucial role in patient security in the emergency department. From teaching patients how to take their medicine correctly, to working with surgeons to ensure antibiotics are used appropriately, to responding to medical emergencies like cardiac arrests and strokes, his days are challenging and fulfilling. Mayer credits Touro with helping him achieve his career goals, saying, “The rigorous program at Touro College of Pharmacy prepared me to ensure the highest level of care is being provided for every single patient.”

To learn more about Touro College of Pharmacy please visit our website at tcop.touro.edu or contact Heidi Fuchs, Assistant Dean, Admissions & Enrollment at 646.981.4750 or email [email protected]