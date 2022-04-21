Ex-“Older Single” Says This Is Why She’s Married

I was the “older single” in my family. My younger siblings got married one by one and had children. On seder night last year, a family member bought me a present: participation in the tefillos at Amukah of the Vaad. It was such a meaningful gift, and I davened and cried, asking Hashem to split the sea for me too this year.

After years of unsuccessful dating, I was engaged in a month.”

– Rivka

This is one of the amazing true stories told by a donor to Vaad HaRabbanim’s Amukah campaign. Every year, money is gathered at this fund to help the poor of klal yisroel, and messengers gather by Amukah on the night of Shvi’i Shel Pesach to pray for its donors.

Each name submitted is taken with care and prayed for by Amukah all year long, from the time of the donation UNTIL THE PERSON IS MARRIED. Amukah, the tomb of Yonasan ben Uziel, is known to be a powerful place for those praying to find their soulmate. Shvi’i shel Pesach specifically is known to be a fortuitous time for praying for one’s soulmate as well. This past year 90% of those who participated in the Amukah campaign of Pesach 5781 got engaged.

Every year more people call the Vaad to the story of their engagements. Donate to help needy families, and this year you or the one you love could be the next “yeshua story.”