Away for Pesach? Be Prepared With Hatzalah’s Number Wherever You Are!

Riverside Public Service brings you this helpful sign to hang wherever you’ll be this Pesach. Print and hang in multiple locations.

Type your city in the subject line of an email and send to [email protected] to receive a customized sign for your location!

Tip 1: Leave a cell phone on and charged without a passcode in a public area, so it is easily accessible and usable over Yom Tov!

Tip 2: Please make sure to pre-program the number for Hatzalah into your phone before Yom Tov!

Have a safe and better Pesach!

Brought to you by Riverside Public Service