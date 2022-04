😃 Entertain your kids with a huge selection of videos from YidFlicks.com.

🥳From parsha to music to cooking, give your kids hours of quality Jewish entertainment in a kosher environment.

🤩Sign up today for just $89.99 annually or just $9.99 per month!

🎁You can even give a subscription to others who might enjoy it as gift. Get started here.

👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇

https://www.yidflicks.com/browse