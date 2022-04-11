Oneg Shabbos V’Yom Tov & Rechnitz Family Distribution Team Up To Help 18,000 Families

Oneg Shabbos V’Yom Tov & Rechnitz Family Distribution is once again all set for Israel’s most renowned Pesach Distribution which this year has been expanded to provide18 ,000 families with all their Pesach provisions.

The largest Kimcha D’Pischa from Oneg Shabbos V’Yom Tov /Rechnitz Family directed by the exemplary baal chessed Rav Efraim Stern of Yerushalayim who year in and year out provides thousands of families throughout Eretz Yisroel with a complete Yom Tov package of Pesach provisions through the resources of what is recognized as the largest distribution worldwide, is currently in progress.

This year’s mega distribution beginning this Monday until Erev Yom Tov has been expanded in scope to include 18,000 families from the whole spectrum with additional distribution centers in Beitar, Bnei Brak and Beit Shemesh in addition to the central distribution in Har Chotzvim Yerushalayim.

The Pre-Pesach Market provides colossal quantities of the handpicked top quality provisions that every household needs for yom tov – meat, matzos, grape juice, eggs and a large variety of produce with the best fruits and vegetables.

Being that it is currently Shmittah, all fruits and vegetables are imported which has significantly increased the expense for produce by 20%.

The best cuts of meat in each order are the culmination of advance planning and logistics.

3,500 livestock were brought in from Australia and schechted in a small village in the north of Israel.

Every family will therefore receive a full box with a variety of meat.