Experience Yeshuos on The Yartzheit of The Holy Reb Yeshaya Ben Reb Moshe

On the infamous day Gimel Iyur, thousands gather in Kerestir to take advantage of its tremendous powers. Most, if not all, visit Reb Shayala’s Guest House.

Universally, Reb Shayala’s Guest House is widely known to be a source of great hospitality and comfort.

It allows Yidden from all over to have a closer connection with Reb Shaya Ben Reb Moshe, regardless of their location, status, or level of observation.

The renowned “Ish Kerestir” Reb Moshe Yosef Friedlander is an individual with an unmatched love for Chessed. He works tirelessly, 365 days a year, to ensure that the Guest House accommodates everyone in every way possible.

As the biggest Hachnasos Orchim Guest House in Europe, he shoulders the responsibility of hosting so many members of Klal Yisroel as they come to experience Reb Shayala’s yeshuos on the auspicious day.

As the founder of Reb Shayla’s Guest House, he singlehandedly makes sure all necessary needs are met.

Aside from the unparalleled warm and gracious accommodations the Guest House provides, he is essentially the one standing by his promise that every single Yid should have the opportunity to take part in this special day, and merit to see Yeshuos.

A unique website has been created to allow people from all over the world to send their own personal kvittel to the holy Tzion on the day of the Yartzeit. This system allows everyone to enter their names and requests, free of charge, all the while maintaining a connection with the Tzadik.

While all this is no easy feat, the holy operations of the Guest House is a continuous mission, with its focus extending way beyond just food and board and kvittlach.

Building Mikvahs, upkeeping Bais midrashim, and taking care of other needs within the Kerestir community are only some of the functions that the Guest House is responsible for in addition to all that they do.

While it’s easy to take things for granted, it is deemed important to take a closer look at the work and financial efforts that are involved.

CLICK HERE TO DONATE

The Guest House operates entirely on funding from Klal Yisrael, and they need your help to continue their fantastic work. On the site, you have the opportunity of sponsoring any one of the myriads of activities and functions of the Guest House. It is an amazing Zechus with many stories of amazing Yeshous brought about through Reb Yeshayala’s Guest House.

Visit www.Kerestirkvitel.com or call 844.537.3784 to send your Kvitel free of charge or to sponsor one of the many activities of Reb Yeshayala’s Guest House.



