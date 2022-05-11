Join the Amud Aish Holocaust Memorial Museum Reception

You are cordially invited to attend an evening of inspiration, education, and entertainment, in support of the Amud Aish Holocaust Memorial Museum.

Amud Aish Memorial Museum is a living memorial to all the victims of the Holocaust. The museum’s mission is to present the victim experience, with special emphasis on the perspectives of observant Jewish communities. It is the only Holocaust museum to focus on the role of faith and identity within the broader context of the annihilation of European Jewry.

Here’s your chance to take part in this important mission!

Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 7:00 pm, Amud Aish will hold a reception at the Kleinman residence at 330 Ocean Avenue in Lawrence, NY.

Attendees will enjoy a buffet dinner and wine tasting as Joey Newcomb provides entertainment, followed by a special video presentation.

Guest speakers include Rabbi Yaakov Bender and Mrs. Itu Lustig, a survivor who will share her story. Attendees can view an exhibit of Holocaust artifacts, as well.

Please RSVP to Leonor Roman by calling 718.256.6000 x1211 or sending an email to [email protected].

Click HERE to learn more about Amud Aish Memorial Museum.

Corporate & individual sponsorships are available, please contact Yisroel Klein at 718-759-6200 ext: 1504

Amud Aish is a 501 C 3 non-profit organization.