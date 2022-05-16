Respected Figures From All Over Israel Visit Elad Widow

Limor Chabakuk, widow of one of the victims killed in the Elad attack, choked back tears as she spoke to news reporters’ microphones last week.





“Yonatan decided he was going to fight. He wanted to take the ax from their hands,” she told Y-Net News. It has been widely reported that it is due to Yonatan’s heroic struggle with the terrorists that many were able to escape.





Hundreds visited the Chabakuk shiva, included government leaders, and respected Torah scholars. One of these visitors was Rebbetzin Tziporah (Heller) Gottlieb, who recalled the emotional visit to the Chabakuk family in a newsletter to the public. Limor was a student at Neve, a seminary known for students who uproot their lives to pursue Torah. The Rebbetzin relayed Limor’s “only request:”





“She wants us to feel Hashem’s presence,” writes Rebbetzin Gottlieb. “She asked us to daven for her kids, that He show them His mercy, give them the strength to stay whole, give them physical and mental fortitude.”

Now that the shiva has ended, the crowds have dispersed and Limor is left alone to raise 5 children, including the 6-year-old who watched his father’s murder. Donations are being collected to help the families of the fathers murdered in the attack.

