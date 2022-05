Thursday evening, a brutal terror attack in Elad shocked the world. Three of the lives who were lost in those terrifying moments were Boaz Gol, Yonatan Chabakuk and Oren Ben-Yiftach.

There are 16 orphaned children who will never see their fathers again*. The “לב לחולה” organization, which works all year round for orphans and widows, is urgently calling for help: DONATE NOW!