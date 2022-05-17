The world is buzzing with Camp Emes reopening for Summer 2022!

As an added surprise, for the 1st time, Camp Emes is condensing its usual 6 week program into 3 weeks (1st half of summer), cutting out the ‘fluff’ and focusing on the exciting, high energy trips – ATVing, water sports, paintballing, rafting, horseback riding, rappelling, and much more. – all the while travelling and experiencing all of Eretz Yisrael – Yerushalayim, Bnei Brak, Tsfat, Meiron, Hevron, and many of the Mekomos Hakedoshim!

Located in the heart of Yerushalayim, Rechavia, a summer camp of Yeshivas Midrash Shmuel, under the tutelage of the Rosh Yeshiva, Rav Binyomin Moskowitz Shlit’a, Camp Emes 2022 promises a thrilling and inspiring summer to its campers, both in ruchnius and in gashmius!

For more details and registration:

Camp Director: Amitai Zaroom

Call: 718-490-9271

Whatsapp: https://api.whatsapp.com/send?phone=972583205586&text=Hi,%20I%20would%20like%20to%20learn%20more%20about%20Camp%20Emes

Email: [email protected]

https://www.midrashshmuel.org/summer-programs/