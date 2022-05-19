We Need Your Voice Against A New Attack On Yeshiva Education!

We are coming to you with an urgent request.

The NYS Education Department recently released new, proposed Substantial Equivalency Regulations for nonpublic schools. These regulations, which have been submitted to the Board of Regents for approval, can present a serious challenge to the ability of our schools to be mechanech your children according to our mesorah.

We have until the end of May to comment on these regulations! This is our LAST CHANCE before the Board of Regents votes on it in September and the regulations go into effect.

Therefore, it is imperative that we use this opportunity to express our objections to these regulations. Let’s remember that members of the Board of Regents are appointed by OUR representatives in New York State. Their work is supposed to reflect the will of the people, and as a citizen of the State of New York, and as a concerned stakeholder, YOU have a right and obligation to make your voice heard. YOUR OPINION MATTERS!

The last draft of the regulations received an unprecedented 140,000 comments, with the overwhelming majority in opposition. This resulted in an over 2-year deferral of the regulations, forced NYSED and the Board of Regents to seriously engage with the community in a variety of public and private meetings, and resulted in several positive changes to the regulations. However, the dangers to our Yeshiva community remain severe, and we cannot remain silent.

We MUST do it again! In addition to your own letters, please encourage your spouse, children and relatives to submit separate letters! Their voices are critical to the success of this campaign.

To submit your comments, please click HERE, or send an email to [email protected].

In addition, comments can be texted by texting START to 888.595.1529 or by mail to Submission, Agudath Israel of America, 42 Broadway 14th floor, NY, NY 10004. It is most effective if you submit your own, original letter.

There are form letters available on voice.agudah.org if you don’t feel comfortable writing your own letter. Please be sure to include your full name, address, and email address in any communications.