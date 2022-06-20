Future Cardiologist Chooses Touro to Follow in his Father’s Footsteps and Fulfills his Own Dreams

For Daniel Fuchs, medicine runs in the family. An aspiring cardiologist, his dream of practicing internal medicine and treating patients in a primary care setting was inspired by his father, who currently has a private practice.

When it came time to look for a college to help him achieve that dream, Daniel found he had other factors to consider when making his college decision. “When I finished high school and began researching colleges, it became clear to me that it was vitally important to attend a school that shares the same core values I hold and would enable me to ultimately achieve my goal of becoming a cardiologist.”

It’s no surprise that he landed at Touro College for his undergraduate studies. “Touro was the obvious choice for me since they boast a strong undergraduate program as well as a highly respected medical school, and the College maintains strong religious and cultural values.” During his freshman year, he took advantage of Touro’s Israel option to study abroad. “Touro’s Israel option gave me the opportunity to spend my freshman college year studying in Israel, discovering new cultures and exploring the origins of my religion, while earning college credits.”

After graduation, he received his master’s in biological and physical sciences from Touro College and is now studying at Touro College of Osteopathic Medicine. “I know that Touro’s wonderful undergraduate and master’s programs provided a strong foundation that advanced my academic growth and prepared me for medical school.” He hopes to land a residency in internal medicine on his way to specializing in cardiology – fulfilling his dream and following in his father’s footsteps.

When you choose Touro’s Lander Colleges of Arts & Sciences in Flatbush, you’ll find a place where your values are our values. A place where you’ll be set up for professional success through an exceptional education and accelerated pathways to our respected programs in medicine, nursing, PT, PA, OT, pharmacy and ABA.

