What is Love, with No Strings Attached?

No strings attached.

Just pure love.

On a mission of pure, heartfelt giving for special kids and their families, steps in Lev with Love.

A three-day Yom Tov. A family wedding. A Chol Hamoed outing. A long, lazy Sunday.





For families of children with special needs – the regular ins and outs of life never feel routine.

They know they were hand-picked.

They embrace the challenge with love.

But they simply can’t do it alone.





Welcome to Lev with Love –

A revolution of giving that’s spreading through our town on wings of pure goodness.





Hundreds of girls helping hundreds of families of special children – on their terms.

The best part? There’s no red tape. No reams of paperwork. No fancy applications, evaluations, or approvals.

Just pure love. With no strings attached.

On Chol Hamoed. Yom Tov. Long Sundays. And every day.

Empowering families of special kids: To cope. To hope.

To live the life they deserve.

Every week: 250 families 800 respite hours 600 volunteers 150 diverse Motzaei Shabbos program for teenage girls Every year: Chol Hamoed events Mothers’ events Shabbaton’s Family Entertainment



We saw the need.

And we couldn’t say no.

And our volcanic growth proves just how big a void we’ve filled.

It started small: One bighearted girl helping one desperate family.

Then, it spread like a wildfire of kindness.

Now, we’re poised for even more growth: More events. More help for parents. More relief.

We see the tears in their eyes. The emotional thank yous. The gleeful smiles.

Because Lev with Love never says no.

Now, it’s time to say YES.

