Pikuach Nefesh – Lost Jewish Child

Let’s make a long story short, and together let’s prevent this story from a tragic ending.

Avram Moshe Kleinerman is a 16-year-old bochur in Israel. He disappeared almost three months ago.

Rabbonim and Mekubalim have assured the terrified parents that their child is alive. Moishy has a history of going around to Kivrei Tzadikim, sometimes to Palestinian areas as well. His whereabouts are completely unknown!

HIS PARENTS ARE TERRIFIED. HIS LIFE IS AT STAKE!!

The family just hired private investigators, which will investigate if they get funded. This is OUTRIGHT PIKUACH NEFESH!!

PLEASE DONATE GENEROUSLY TO HELP THE FAMILY DURING THIS DIFFICULT TIME – CLICK HERE



