From Respected Rabbi, To Begging For His Life

It’s almost hard to believe that there was once a time when he was the Rav of a shul. Rabbi Aharon Berger was much beloved by the kehila of Shearis Yisroel in Beitar. They came to him with their questions and he greeted them warmly, knowing each familiar face.





But when his wife passed away in her thirties, and he became ill at the same time, things spiraled out of control.





Now he sits in his tiny apartment in Jerusalem. His leg is swollen and purple, and needs to be elevated at all times: He has blockages in his arteries and doctors say that without surgery, he will die. The rabbi has tears in his eyes. Fallen from grace, from respected rabbi, to begging strangers for help.





“Without this surgery, I will die,” he says on his Chesed Fund page. It is a heartbreaking sight to see. Without the expensive help he needs, Rabbi Berger will not be able to live. He is a widower and in many ways alone in the world, with no one to help.





Some strangers have begun to band together to help Rabbi Berger, to save his life. Any and all help is deeply appreciated.

