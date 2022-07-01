Why my children need therapy

Proper professional counseling is needed for 5 out of 10 of the G family’s children. With both parents working overtime to make ends meet, their financial situation doesn’t allow them the privilege of therapy to help various difficult behaviors.
Following behaviors exhibited by a 10-year-old, they were directed to get therapy as soon as possible to prevent escalation.
The added expenses are 6,000 Shekels a month, and the parents now turn to their community and Jews around the world for assistance.
In helping this family, Hashem should bless you with healthy children, emotionally, physically, and spiritually.