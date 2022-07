The Men’s Division at Sara Schenirer is hosting an Online Information Night!

Hear from experts in the field, Dr. Akiva Perlman and Dovid Becker, LCSW.

🗓 Wednesday, July 13

🕣 8:00 PM

📍Zoom

Sign up today:

https://sarasch.com/mens-social-work-open-house/?utm_source=YWN&utm_medium=post&utm_campaign=msw-oh-men