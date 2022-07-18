Treasured Success An overview of the Segol movement

It used to be assumed that smartphones were a prerequisite to a flourishing business. For so long, people shook their heads, sighed, and said לצורך פﬧנסה. Yet over the years, many made the decision to lead their businesses with a humble flip phone. It was this vision that sparked the formation of Segol in the spring of 2022, aptly named from the passuk והייﬨﬦ לי סגולה. Hundreds of heimishe businessmen in senior positions, from all across the spectrum of Yiddishkeit, have chosen to conduct a successful business smartphone free and joined the movement.

Segol was spearheaded by the very population it serves- heimishe businessmen in senior positions, who approached Rabbanim for guidance and דﬠﬨ ﬨוﬧה. By uniting those who combine business and ehrlichkeit, Segol is quietly creating a groundbreaking revolution, charting a new pathway to success without compromise. Segol members prove that it’s doable to have a flourishing smartphone-free business. Furthermore, seeing prominent entrepreneurs who have joined this elite group has a profound impact; only time will tell how many were inspired by witnessing this remarkable movement.

Segol reflects on various challenges faced by today’s heimishe business owners. Firstly, many feel that they must have a smartphone in order to succeed at business, yet Segol’s many participants have clearly proven otherwise. Secondly, those who have flip phones may have concerns about being seen as “less than” in the business world, but Segol justifiably raises the esteem and prestige of those who have taken this step.Thirdly, Segol has created awareness and raised the standard, thereby introducing a new goal to aspire to.

Segol participants have shared remarkable feedback. R’ Moshe Diamond, Commercial Loan Mortgage Officer explains, “The Segol tips lead to a smooth business, the likes of which aren’t found on social [media] platforms.” R’ Herschel Mehring, owner of a construction company, summed up Segol in the following manner, “Respect brings business, but it comes with a price tag. The Segol approach is an investment that sees returns.”

At Segol’s recent asifah, held at the Marriott Ballroom in Tarrytown, participants were addressed by numerous prominent individuals. Firstly, Chaim Meir Fromowitz, administrator of Vien in Boro Park spoke regarding the inherent power of this movement. He explained that Segol is geared towards professionals in the business world, such as managers, executives, and business owners who have chosen to live their lives smartphone-free, and extended this commitment to their businesses as well.

Following this, David Kaufman of Dart Media showed a specially prepared presentation highlighting the potential impact of marketing Segol for businessmen. Once it is proven that one can live a smartphone-free lifestyle while maintaining a flourishing business, this will bring about a generational shift. People will then be proud to identify as Segol members, which will become a household term in the frum community, synonymous with smartphone-free businessmen. David Kaufman of Dart Media aptly describes Segol’s mission. “As a Segol Yid, I use business to get closer to Hashem.”

The crowd was then addressed by Yaakov Zisha Fuchs, proprietor of Greater Optics in Boro Park, and Naftali Hirsch Zieg, renowned philanthropist, and owner of Madison Properties, who shared their unique viewpoints and life experiences. At the close of the evening, the “Segol planner” was shown and explained.

This Asifah is a proclamation of triumph, realizing the long-held dream of Segol’s founders to gather together 500 successful businessmen, all dedicated to Kedusha. With the deep ratzon they all share, potential is boundless, as Segol continues to grow and thrive beyond all expectations.

Heimishe businessmen gather at the groundbreaking Segol Asifah in the Marriott Ballroom





R’ Chaim Meir Fromowitz, administrator of Vein in Boro Park, addresses the crowd at the Segol Asifah





Segol participants engage in debate on the goals and vision of Segol

