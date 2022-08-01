Gparency Launches Remote August 2022 Internship Program

The premier brokerage firm opens its doors to give newcomers a rare view of the intersection of finance, technology, and modern business development.

Commercial real estate brokerage GPARENCY is enticing all burgeoning hustlers and self-starters to trade in their long, empty summer days for a rare, valuable career opportunity.

Like flint for their future, GPARENCY’s new August 2022 internship program promises to ignite the skills, imagination, knowledge base, and earning potential of anyone smart enough to jump on this lucrative offer.

“To us, it’s just another example of GPARENCY paying things forward”, says Ira Zlotowitz, Founder and CEO. His entire company was founded on an ethos of creating equitable access through commission-free services, cutting-edge technologies, and generous information sharing. Offers like the new internship simply widen the berth to allow more people in.

For August 2022, the internship will offer every flexibility for the up-and-coming modern professional: A 100% remote work environment, with opportunities to participate in in-person company gatherings; a true work-life balance with a Monday through Thursday workweek; participation requirement of just 4 weeks; and the potential to earn as much as $3,000.

The internship is slated to kick off on August 1st and continue through August 31st. Ira Zlotowitz will personally oversee this program, providing training alongside team leaders Rachel McKenzie, Jack Charlap, and Christina Leitner.

Interested parties are directed to contact Mariam Blinder at [email protected]

GPARENCY is a premier commercial mortgage brokerage built around a revolutionary Membership model. That enables us to only charge flat fees—zero dollars in commission. Founded on over $100 billion in closing expertise, we run your entire deal from underwriting to creating the competition, to placement, all the way through to closing. And you never pay more than $16k. To learn more about our revolution and the future of commercial real estate, contact [email protected]