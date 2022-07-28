Northwestern Mutual: Money Management and Guidance

By Avi Shiff

When you speak to people in the frum community about “money management,” you’ll often get quizzical looks. Money management? For me? No way! I just don’t have that kind of money. I don’t need guidance or advice.

This, experts at Northwestern Mutual will tell you, is a potential misnomer in the frum world of money management.

Money management is not just something that the rich and the famous do. It’s not something reserved for millionaires and business moguls.

In fact, money management is something that virtually every earner can – and should – do, on some level, to ensure that their money is being spent and allocated properly, and to ensure that they are properly protected financially.

Northwestern Mutual helps people in the frum community in all financial brackets make smart financial choices.

This isn’t new territory for Northwestern Mutual, which has, for 165 years, empowered clients to live their dreams today, as well as tomorrow, through their unique approach to financial planning and management.

They combine the expertise of their financial professionals with a personalized digital experience and industry leading products to give clients access to everything they need to successfully navigate their financial lives.

“The frum lifestyle, even for one earning a respectable parnassah, is expensive,” says Dovi Gold, Financial Advisor at Northwestern Mutual. “We are aware of this, and we take this into account as we guide our clients. Our familiarity with the ins and outs of frum family living allows us to come up with a plan that works.”

It is for this reason that members of the frum community, whether they have a modest savings account or larger amounts of money that they don’t know how to manage, turn to Northwestern Mutual , a Fortune 100 company that provides a wide range of financial services to millions of people with a personal touch that is unrivaled.

Northwestern Mutual makes it easy by providing sound financial management in all areas, all under one roof, offering insurance, retirement planning, college savings, wealth management, estate planning, long-term care management, business services, and more.

“It is crucial that people understand the importance of having someone to talk to about their finances and the education we offer,” says Gold. “The information we provide is invaluable which, in turn, can have a significant colossal impact on a family’s finances.”

“Disability insurance is an area that we often discuss with families, to help ensure that they are protected in case of a disability,” says Moshe Alpert, another Northwestern advisor.

None of this money management and planning, though, is addressed until one realizes that they have someone to discuss their money matters with. Northwestern Mutual has earned the trust of the community, whose members know that they are in safe and trusted hands with Northwestern Mutual’s financial advisors.

“There’s so much to do to maximize your money,” says Gold. “People who have money may think investments, but there are so many other things that can be done with proper guidance and support. That’s exactly what we provide. We’re here to educate people. We’re here so that people know who to turn to for guidance.”

The advisor may discuss whether a family should have a 401k, analyzing the pros and the cons.

“We’re providing financial guidance that people never got – yet need so desperately,” says Alpert. “We deal with people of all ages, from younger couples to those in their 60s and beyond who are planning their transfer of wealth to the next generation. At every age and stage, we are there to provide financial management advice.”

As life moves on, financial obligations and expectations change. Northwestern Mutual will be there every step of the way, holding a client’s hand, ensuring that their financial decisions are prudent.

“Northwestern Mutual’s long-term approach to financial planning is unmatched,” remarks Gold. “We take the worry and uncertainty out of financial management. We welcome questions and we listen to every concern. After all, we’ve heard and seen it all, providing us with a comprehensive understanding of what our community members are looking for. Every move is made with the frum client’s wellbeing in mind.”

Northwestern Mutual’s representatives in Cedarhurst are available to the frum community for free, no-risk consultations. For more information, call 516-418-5061 or email [email protected].













Northwestern Mutual is the marketing name for The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company (NM) and its subsidiaries, including Northwestern Mutual Investment Services, LLC (NMIS) (investment brokerage services), a registered investment adviser, broker-dealer, and member of FINRA and SIPC, and Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company® (NMWMC) (investment advisory and trust services), a federal savings bank. NM and its subsidiaries are in Milwaukee, WI. Daniel Gold is an Insurance Agent of NM and NLTC. Investment brokerage services provided as a Registered Representative of NMIS. Investment advisory services provided as an Advisor of NMWMC.

Not all Northwestern Mutual representatives are advisors. Only those representatives with “Advisor” in their title or who otherwise disclose their status as an advisor of NMWMC are credentialed as NMWMC representatives to provide investment advisory services.