Terrifying: After This Surgery, He Was A Different Man

Imagine being married to a wonderful man for over 20 years. Raising children together, building a beautiful life together. Growing together through the ups and the downs. Now, imagine, one day, your funny, quick-witted, optimistic husband starts acting differently. He starts complaining constantly about backaches. He’s always tired, and simply walking makes him dizzy.

Then, a diagnosis that makes you feel like you are going to faint as well– Your husband has cancer.

Imagine going through months of treatments, and chemo. One day, the doctor says they know which surgery can save your husband’s life. You feel hope, fear, anticipation. They can remove the tumor from his spine! Imagine sitting in the hospital, waiting for your husband to come out of surgery, crying over your tehillim and begging Hashem to make him better…To make everything like it used to be.

Now, imagine, a nurse finally comes out. She looks tired. Something in her expression makes you catch your breath and instantly, you are filled with dread. You try to shake it off, telling yourself that it’s a common procedure, that the surgeon knows what he is doing. He’s done this hundreds of times.

But then, she tells you. That something in the surgery went wrong.

That your husband, your good-humored, loveable husband, is brain-damaged.

Paralyzed.

Unable to even speak.

The man you married, spent twenty years with, and built a life together with…Is now trapped in his own body. He is still alive, but things…nothing, will ever be the same.

You crumble in the nurse’s arms.

It can’t be happening.

For one family in Yerushalayim, this isn’t just an imagined story. This is their REALITY. Tzvi Shtesl, the husband and father of six young children, just became brain-damaged after a tragic surgery gone wrong.

His young family needs help to survive after this awful medical accident! Please click here to read the letter written by Gittel Leah Shtesl, a woman whose husband will never be the same. The woman whose life in a single moment fell apart before her very eyes.

After reading her story, your life might never be the same.