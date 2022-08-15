Her “Dream Wedding” Is Dead, And She’s Happy About It

Elisheva always imagined that one day, she’d be engaged, and have a beautiful wedding with a beautiful dress. Most little girls do have such dreams. But when she met her chassan, she knew that God had other plans.





Chananel Tzvi was born into a secular family that was anti-religion. After a near-death experience as a teenager, he turned his entire life around to pursue Torah. Since then he has toiled in yeshiva, catching up on everything he missed.





Elisheva was blown away by his story, and inspired by his faith.





And so they happily got engaged, even though neither of them have the money to make a normal wedding. She happily goes without an engagement ring, and other bridal “essentials.” Now, however, as the wedding gets closer, it is harder to be happy:





The couple need help to cover the basic costs of making a simcha. Donations are being urgently collected to help Elisheva and Chananel Tzvi, so that they will be able to have a simple hall, a wedding dress, food for guests, and sheva brachos. It really is the essentials that they need.





This couple gave up a life of superficiality to pursue inspiration in Torah. Now they need the help of klal yisroel to make it to their chuppah.





