Seize the zechus before Yom Kippur! Save Yehuda’s life, and iy”H, you too will be sealed in the Book of Life

The words of ‘U’nesaneh Tokef’ still echo in my mind.

The words “?מי יתייסר Who will suffer?” resonate deeply within me,

Tearing at my heart.

I recited these words, thinking only of my little Yehuda.

My baby.

He’s only one year old, and he’s already suffered enough for a lifetime.

Little Yehuda is stricken with cancer, and all his little body knows is suffering.

He’s so little.

How can someone so tiny suffer so much?

I recited the words of ‘U’nesaneh Tokef,’

Wondering what Hashem has decreed for my beautiful little baby?

Will he have life? Peace? Health?

We’ve davened so many tefillos. We’ve accepted kabbalos and given tzedakah. We’ve spilled rivers of tears.

But there’s one thing we—his parents—haven’t done for him yet.

We still haven’t signed the papers to authorize the treatment that he needs to live.

Because we can’t afford it.

We can’t even afford the advance payment on the treatment!

We’re davening with all our hearts that little Yehuda will be signed and stamped in the Book of Life,

but we lack the means to sign the sheet of paper that promises him a chance of life and recovery!

I’ve spilled so many tears that there are times when I feel depleted of strength.

So with my last vestige of strength, I’m reaching out to you, begging you!

It’s only a few days before Yom Kippur, and we’re all seeking those extra zechuyos!

Have the zechus of saving my baby’s life!

ותשובה ותפילה וצדקה

מעבירין את רוע הגזירה

Click here to help little Yehuda