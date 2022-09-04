Help a Hatzalah Hero Make Yom Tov

Among our communities’ most selfless individuals are people who are there for you 24/7.

At 3:00pm or 3:00am, a Hatzalah member never says no to helping a fellow Jew in their time of need.

But between the lights and sirens, hospital trips and CPR, many of these individuals are dealing with their own crises.

Moishe returns home from a call to a mounting pile of outstanding bills…

Tzvi has no way of paying for his daughter’s upcoming wedding…

Nachum needs therapy but simply cannot afford it…

Hillel’s basement is flooded but he can’t pay to get it fixed…

Sometimes these heroes need help themselves.

Enter The Chevra Gemach.

The Chevra Gemach provides assistance to members in most of NY and parts of North Jersey. It’s the light at the end of the tunnel for the heroes who need a hand themselves.

For 14 years, members in need have turned to The Chevra Gemach for physical, financial, and emotional assistance in a dignified manner.

“I envy the schar you get by enabling me to delight in the sheer joy of marrying off a child. Thank you for the financial boost, and most of all, the thoughtful, selfless gift in its kind manner!” –– Shmuli, a grateful member

Join us as we work to raise $500,000 to ensure that our heroes always receive the help they need.

HELP OUR HEROES today by clicking here and giving a much-needed donation.