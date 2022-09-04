Meet the Balei Batim Who Made a Thousand Weddings For Yesomim

Chaya* never expected to be in this situation. She met and married Sruli* when she was 20 years old. They had 3 children over seven years. Sruli worked for a local small business. He made a decent living.

CLICK HERE TO Support Them With Your Helping Hand

They were happy. They had a nice life. Then Sruli started feeling unwell. He went to the doctor, who sent him to a specialist and their lives were turned upside down. Sruli was diagnosed with a rare illness and the prognosis was grim. Two years later, Chaya was an almonah with three young children. She was thirty years old. She was devastated. Her children were devastated. They would never see their Tatty again.

How was she going to deal with the pain? How was she going to be strong for her children?

How was she going to pay her bills? She had no source of income. She had no family in a position to help her financially. What was she going to do? How was she going to pay the rent, while trying to be both a mother and a father to her children? She felt so alone.

A friend told her about Avigdor’s Helping Hand. Within 10 days, Chaya was holding a check that would cover her expenses for the next two months. Six weeks later, she had a check to cover the following three months. She was able to catch her breath. She was able to keep her head above water to start to deal with her pain and plan for the future. She was handed a lifeline. She realized that she was not alone.

Avigdor’s Helping Hand was born in grief, in the aftermath of a terrible tragedy. The founders chose to turn their sorrow into something constructive with the goal of ushering those who have been painfully impacted by misfortune from Sorrow to Joy.

Families who have suffered the loss of a parent hurt in so many ways. Their grief is agonizing. When compounded with financial strain and uncertainty – their despair is unbearable. Avigdor’s Helping Hand is there for them to make sure they are Never Alone. Avigdor’s Helping Hand helps them pay their bills, put food on their tables and keep the heat and the lights on. Most importantly, Avigdor’s Helping Hand makes sure that they know that their brothers and sisters in Klal Yisroel feel their pain and are there for them. They make sure they know that – They are Never Alone.

CLICK HERE TO CONTRIBUTE

A parent walking a child down the aisle alone is heartbreaking. Yet, they are Never Alone – they have a hand to hold – Avigdor’s Helping Hand.

Avigdor’s Helping Hand must expect the unexpected. Its mission is to be prepared for the worst tragedies at the worst times. Often, tragedy strikes unexpectedly and crushingly – Avigdor’s Helping Hand must be prepared to be there for the survivors, without notice. Were it not for the dedicated team and heroic donors of Avigdor’s Helping hand, who would be there for every one of those left to pick up the pieces?

Avigdor’s Helping Hand is currently running its annual fundraising campaign. To get involved, to view a list of sponsorship opportunities and to help Avigdor’s Helping Hand continue its work of helping widows and orphans, please visit NeverAloneAHH.com or www.AvigdorsHelpingHand.org or follow them on Instagram at @avigdorshelpinghand.